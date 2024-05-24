Public Meeting of Parliament regarding the appointment of a new Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of Parliament. 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten- The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on May 24, 2024.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Friday at 09.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Appointment Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament