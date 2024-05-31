Prime Minister Mercelina and Minister of Education Lewis attend 176th Anniversary of the Abolition of Slavery

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina and Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports, Lyndon Lewis, were among the few dignitaries from Dutch Sint Maarten invited as guests at the commemoration of the 176th Anniversary of the Abolition of Slavery.

The event, hosted by the President of the Collectivité, took place at the Lady Liberty statue at the Agrément round-about in Marigot.

Themed ‘Life After Emancipation: The Making of a Country,’ the event featured a vibrant cultural program showcasing a skit, dance, poetry, and song.

These performances honored the legacy of Freetown and celebrated cultural cornerstone Tantan Nez. The cultural festivities were followed by the formal segment, which included speeches by various dignitaries from the various Government entities of French St. Martin.

This commemoration not only honored the past struggles for freedom but also highlighted the ongoing journey towards unity and cultural preservation in St. Martin.