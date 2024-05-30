Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Celebrates the 57th Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution with Warm Wishes on Anguilla Day

PHILIPSBURG – As the nation of Anguilla approaches its celebration of the 57th Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution, the Honorable Prime Minister of St. Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, extends his heartfelt congratulations to the Government and people of Anguilla on this auspicious occasion, observed annually on May 30th.

“Tomorrow marks not just another anniversary; it signifies 57 years of Anguilla’s courage, unity, and relentless journey towards self-governance. It is with immense pride and joy that I, on behalf of the people and Government of St. Maarten, extend our heartfelt felicitations to every Anguillan on Anguilla Day,” stated Prime Minister Mercelina.

Dr. Mercelina lauded the people of Anguilla for their steadfast dedication to nation-building and their impressive strides in fostering a sustainable and vibrant economy. “Your remarkable progress serves as an inspiration across the Caribbean. Anguilla’s spirit of resilience and communal strength continues to drive your nation forward, making this day a proud moment not only for Anguilla but for the entire region,” he remarked.

PM Dr. Mercelina also emphasized the strong ties and shared aspirations between St. Maarten and Anguilla, expressing hope for continued collaboration and mutual growth. “As neighbors and partners, our bond is unwavering. Together, we share a vision of prosperity and peace that can only strengthen with time,” PM Dr. Mercelina added.

In conclusion, the PM Dr. Mercelina stated, “On this significant day, as you celebrate your history and achievements, know that St. Maarten stands with you in spirit and cooperation. Wishing you a joyful and memorable Anguilla Day.”

St. Maarten looks forward to further fostering a spirit of community and mutual support with Anguilla, reinforcing a partnership that benefits both nations and their people.