GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is having a challenge with its email account for the annual application process for Hurricane Passes.

Applicants were asked to make their request by sending an email to: hurricanepassrequest@sintmaartengov.org

ODM is working diligently to have the matter resolved with the email account and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

ODM will be following up with applicants.