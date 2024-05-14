Minister of Justice requested an investigation on video circulating on social media

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Minister of Justice Minister Lyndon C.J. Lewis has taken note of the video currently circulating, which depicts officers using force during an apprehension. Minister Lewis takes this matter seriously and has taken immediate action to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation is conducted.

Minister Lewis is committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all practices by law enforcement personnel are conducted within the bounds of legality and ethical standards.

The Minister of Justice understands the concerns of the public and assures all citizens that any actions found to deviate from our standards of conduct will be met with appropriate disciplinary actions. The public is urged to remain patient and provide space for this investigation to be conducted effectively and impartially.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Minister Lewis thanks the public for their attention to this matter and their trust in the judicial process.