Minister of Justice, Lyndon C.J. Lewis, sends justice workers  back to work

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Highlights the benefits, in fair labour practices, cost and addressing staff shortages.

In a comprehensive response to critical issues affecting all departments in the Justice Chain, the Honourable Minister of Justice, Lyndon C.J. Lewis, has taken decisive action to correct employee suspensions and alleviate significant staff shortages, costs, and ensuring that fair labour practices within our legal framework are followed across almost all Justice Ministry Departments.

Recent findings revealed that many employees were placed on “toegang ontzegging” status and sent home. This is intended to be a temporary measure until further investigation. However, in most circumstances, the employee is kept at home for an extended length of time with the investigation still ongoing. This not only indicates that the necessary procedure was not followed within the scope of the law, but these personnel receive their entire monthly income at the expense of the country without having to perform the tasks to which they have sworn.

Furthermore, this provides an instant remedy to most departments’ understaffing issues.

Considering this, Minister Lewis has instructed all department heads to draft retraction letters formally revoking the denial access “toegangs ontzegging” for his signature and sends justice employees back to work with immediate effect.

In addition, Minister Lewis also instructed all department heads to reinstate other employees who are currently absent from work without valid justification to resume their duties with immediate effect.

“Justice in administration is just as important as justice within our courts and communities,” Minister Lewis emphasized. “It is essential that we adhere to our laws and regulations strictly, ensuring fairness and transparency. This corrective measure not only addresses a significant oversight but also marks a commitment to financial responsibility and optimal departmental functionality.”

Furthermore, Minister Lewis plans to meet with all affected employees to discuss their future conduct and performance expectations. This initiative is part of a broader effort to restore full staffing levels and set a precedent for responsible governance and accountability in Sint Maarten.

The Minister of Justice is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of integrity and efficiency, continually adjusting practices to align with legal standards and the public interest.