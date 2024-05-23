Minister of Justice Lewis pays courtesy visit to Curacao Police Academy

Willemstad, Curacao — On May 20, 2024, The Honorable Minister of Justice & (acting) Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Lyndon C.J. Lewis, paid a courtesy visit to the director of the ORV ‘Opleidingsinstituut Rechtshandhaving & Veiligheidszorg’ formaly known as the Police Academy in Curacao, regarding the ongoing collaboration to give the necessary courses to the justice personnel to increase expertise within the justice ministry of St. Maarten.