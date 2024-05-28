Mindfulness: Success in Studying in the Netherlands workshop 

Second of three-part series

PHILIPSBURG – The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs is hosting the second workshop, of the three-part series, entitled “Mindfulness: Success in Studying in The Netherlands (Part II)” on May 28, 2024 at the University of St. Martin from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

This free workshop, focusing on the psycho-social aspects of studying in the Netherlands, is geared at secondary school students who are in their exam class, those who recently graduated and planning to pursue their studies in the Netherlands.

According to SSSD officials, many of our students experience difficulties because they are unprepared for many of the realities of studying and living in the Netherlands. Consequently, these workshops are aimed at helping to equip them to be successful. The topics that will be covered in this workshop include dealing with adjustment difficulties, (emotional) distress, depression, anxiety, and other relevant topics.

Persons who attended the first workshop are also encouraged to attend this one. SSSD officials also indicated that all topics that will be covered in this second session are inter-related to those in the first but have different dynamics. They emphasized that the workshops are inter-active and participants will also be provided with tips and their questions will also be answered. The SSSD officials urged all participants to be on time.

Students and parents are encouraged to contact SSSD at 543-1235 or studentsupportservices@sintmaartengov.org to register for the workshop on May 28, 2024 or to obtain more information. Interested persons can also visit the SSSD office which is in the Gatspy Building across from the Police Station and next to WIB. However, pre-registration is not mandatory.

The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) provides services to students referred by the schools such as psychological services, counseling services, social work services, educational diagnostic services, speech language pathology services. SSSD also provides general services such as career services, parent sessions and crisis response.