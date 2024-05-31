Members of CoM Attend 57th Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Members of the Council of Ministers (CoM) namely Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Veronica Jansen Webster, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication Grisha Heyliger Marten, and Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis, were in Anguilla on Thursday, May 30, 2024, for Anguilla Day at the invitation of Premier Dr. Ellis L. Webster.

The commemoration took place at the Ronald Webster Park under the banner, “Honouring our past, celebrating our present, building our future.”