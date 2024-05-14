KPSM Takes Swift Action Following Altercation Incident in Philipsburg Area

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is addressing a recent incident captured on video

circulating on social media, depicting an altercation between two police officers and a

suspect/victim in the Philipsburg area.

KPSM acknowledges the seriousness of this incident and is taking immediate steps to investigate the matter thoroughly.

While the details surrounding the altercation remain unclear, KPSM has initiated an internal investigation to ascertain the facts and ensure accountability. Additionally, relevant authorities, including the internal affairs department of KPSM and other competent bodies, have been duly informed, underscoring our commitment to transparency and accountability.

At KPSM, we try to uphold the highest ethical standards, emphasizing that every individual, regardless of their involvement in any crime, deserves to be treated with respect and dignity. Our mission and vision reflect this commitment: