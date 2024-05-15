IIllegal Public Dumping Causes Operational Damages to NV GEBE’s Transformer Station

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Monday, May 13, NV GEBE experienced a series of technical difficulties caused by a short circuit explosion at one of the company’s transformer stations. These transformer stations are electrical substations that transform the electricity distribution from high/low voltage for distribution to customers, serving a critical role in NV GEBE’s operations.

Upon further assessment of the situation, it was detected that residents are illegally dumping garbage in the vicinity of (in front and next to) the company’s transformer stations. As a direct result, rodents are attracted causing an infestation in and around the area. Despite ongoing efforts to close all passageways, it was discovered that the high-voltage section became infested, which caused a short circuit explosion at the transformer station, along with extensive damage to one of the engines.

NV GEBE is kindly asking the public to avoid putting garbage next to or, in close proximity to the transformer stations. It’s not only an attraction for rodents, which are prone to causing substantial damage, but it is also a major safety hazard for the technicians who have to work at these locations. Therefore, public cooperation would be greatly appreciated to throw all garbage and debris in the designated dumping areas. Please do not throw any items in/around NV GEBE’s transformer stations. Let’s work together to keep the island clean and safe in order to limit the inconvenience it causes to all.

Additionally, kindly note that NV GEBE will be carrying out load shedding at various intervals during this week, which is directly related to last night’s incident. This temporary interruption in power supply is necessary for essential maintenance work to the damaged engine. Affected areas may experience power outages lasting between 60 to 90 minutes on multiple occasions.

We understand the inconvenience that this may cause and sincerely apologize for any disruption to your daily routine. Our team is working diligently to ensure minimal inconvenience and a swift restoration of services. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this time.