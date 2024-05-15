Hercules case in court 

Yesterday, the court hearing of the Hercules case took place, in which two defendants, former civil servants at the Central Bank of Curacao and St. Maarten, formerly known as the Bank Netherlands Antilles, are both suspected of official bribery, forgery and money laundering. The Public Prosecutor believes that, partly due to their positions, they have enriched themselves and are guilty of criminal acts at the expense of the community of Curaçao.

The public prosecutor demanded unconditional prison sentences of respectively 3 years and 2.5 years, as well as a removal from office, and a disqualification of, respectively, 6 years and 5.5 years.

These demands emphasize the seriousness of the crimes committed and the importance of integrity within civil service positions. Official corruption can have a wide range of negative effects in both the short and long term, profoundly affecting the economic, social and political aspects of a country. Fighting corruption is therefore crucial for sustainable development and the well-being of society.

The court will rule on the case at a later date.