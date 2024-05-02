Djafary Gendivel is the victim who died in the bike accident on Colebay Hill

Djafary Gendivel

 

Police (KPSM) UPDATE #1:

At about  01.30 am Thursday May 2, 2024 police received  a call concerning  an accident  that took place on the AJC Brouwers Road,  close to the round about  by Índigo Bay where a bike rider  lost his life.

The young man, about 20 years old, lost control while going  towards Colebay and slammed into an oncoming vehicle . He has not been identified as yet.

Police only have information that he is from the French side.  Investigation is being made more difficult seeing  that other riders attempted to go with the bike from the scene of the accident.

Further details will be given in the future.

