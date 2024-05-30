Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell Attends Open Launch Day of Plastic Recycling Social Workspace

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – On Saturday, May 25, 2024, Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary, Drs. Gracita Arrindell, attended the open launch day of the Plastic Recycling Social Workspace, a significant step towards addressing the island’s plastic waste problem.

The facility, located on Union Road next to Burger King, is a project by the EPIC Foundation. Drs. Arrindell received an informative tour of the new facility from EPIC Foundation Board President Fleur Hermanides.

The project, known as Perpetual Plastics, is a community-based initiative designed to tackle the prevalent issue of single-use plastics. By offering on-island recycling through a social workspace, the project collects and processes plastic waste into new, reusable items.

The recycling process involves collecting, shredding, separating colors, melting, and pouring the plastic into molds. The transformed items include coasters, scoops, flowerpots, earrings, and keychain holders where possible created in the shape of the national symbols of the pelican and yellow sage.

The same weekend, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina took the opportunity to present one of the first keychain holders made by EPIC from the recycled plastic to the Commissioner of the European Union. This gesture symbolizes Sint Maarten’s commitment to sustainable practices and innovative recycling solutions.

Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary, Drs. Arrindell, expressed her enthusiasm for the project and its potential impact. “I look forward to the moment when EPIC will be able to sell these beautiful and practical items, showcasing our island’s dedication to sustainability and community-driven initiatives,” she remarked.

The EPIC Foundation’s Plastic Recycling Social Workspace represents a significant advancement in environmental management for Sint Maarten.

By transforming waste into valuable products, the project not only reduces plastic pollution but also engages the community in meaningful environmental action.