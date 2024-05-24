Deceased Male Found on Hiking Path Near Belair Beach

BELAIR, Sint Maarten — On Thursday, May 23rd, at approximately 4:00 PM, the central dispatch of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) received a report from a hiker regarding the discovery of a body on the hiking trail leading from Belair Beach to Indigo Bay. Several police officers, detectives, and forensic personnel were dispatched and proceeded to hike the trail to the location of the body.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a deceased male, estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old, lying among boulders and showing no signs of life. The challenging terrain required careful planning and coordination to retrieve the body. Subsequently, the police requested assistance from the Coast Guard and the Fire Department.

Initial efforts focused on transporting the body via a Coast Guard vessel stationed. However, after assessing the situation, Fire Department personnel determined that it would be safer to carry the body approximately one kilometer over the rocky terrain back to Belair Beach.

After nearly 30 minutes, the combined efforts of the Fire Department, police officers, and Coast Guard personnel, who maintained oversight from the sea, successfully brought the body back to Belair Beach. The deceased was then transported to a local funeral home.

A preliminary investigation has revealed no immediate signs of criminal activity. However, the forensic department and a medical examiner are continuing their examination to confirm this initial finding. The police have potential leads on the identity of the deceased and are in the process of contacting family members for positive identification.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) extends its gratitude to the Fire Department, the Coast Guard, and all officers involved in this operation. This successful collaboration underscores the importance of teamwork and coordination in emergency situations.