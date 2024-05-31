COCI Urges Business Community and Public to Prepare for 2024 Hurricane Season

Philipsburg, – The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) has taken note of this year’s hurricane season prediction. An above-normal activity, with an anticipated range of 17 to 25 total named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 8 to 13 are forecasted to develop into hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 4 to 7 major hurricanes (Category 3, 4, or 5, with winds of 111 mph or higher) are predicted. , The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) from the United States has expressed 70% confidence in these predictions.

Considering the forecast, COCI strongly encourages all businesses to adopt comprehensive disaster contingency measures and start with early preparations. Measures to safeguard property, procedures to ensure that measures are executed promptly, and that staff is given ample time to make necessary preparations at home, are just a few of the actions envisioned. Provisions for reopening after the passing of a hurricane should be in place and staff should be informed timely and properly. Establishing communication means and alternative communication methods to be used, when telephone contact is not possible, should for part of the disaster preparation. It is crucial for businesses to safeguard their operations, assets against potential storm damage and ensure that staff are well prepared.

COCI also calls on the public to take necessary precautions to protect their properties. Residents are urged to gather essential supplies and make all necessary preparations to ensure the safety and security of homes.

Preparation and prevention are key to minimizing the impact of hurricanes. We must collectively strive to be hurricane-ready for the 2024 season. By taking proactive measures now, we can better protect our community and minimize the impact, duration of a disruption and potential for losses.

Let’s work together to ensure a safe and resilient St. Maarten.