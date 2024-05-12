Causeway Bridge to be Partly Closed for Maintenance Works

PORT ST. MAARTEN – The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) would like to inform maritime operators, owners, motorists, and the community that the Causeway Bridge will be partly closed to motorized traffic for maintenance works.

On Monday, May 13 through Wednesday, May 15, 2024, one lane at a time of the two-lane Causeway Bridge will be closed to motorized traffic from 9:00 PM to 4:00 AM in order to carry out a thorough cleaning.

Traffic control measures will be taken promoting motorized traffic and worker safety. Motorists are therefore advised to pay attention to re-directional and road closure signs.

SLAC apologizes for any inconvenience caused.