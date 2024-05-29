Arrests made in ongoing human smuggling case 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM, in cooperation with the Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten OM SXM, made two arrests today, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in an ongoing human smuggling case.

One of the arrestees is an immigration officer with initials W.C.C The involvement of this suspect also means the National Detectives will also have a role in this case.

The immigration officer together with second suspect N.J.S remain in police custody.

The overall case is being handled by the KPSM Human Smuggling Team.

As the investigation is ongoing no further information will be given at this time.