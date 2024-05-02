Appreciation for Labor Day

Dear Members of the Police Union N.A.P.B.

As we celebrate Labor Day, the board of the N.A.P.B. Sint-Maarten, wanted to take a moment to express my deepest appreciation to each and every one of you for your unwavering dedication and commitment to our noble profession.

Labor Day serves as a reminder of the tireless efforts and sacrifices made by workers across all sectors, and our profession is no exception. Your dedication to serving and protecting our communities, often in challenging and demanding circumstances, does not go unnoticed.

Your unwavering support and steadfastness in upholding the values of integrity, professionalism, and service are truly commendable. In times of uncertainty and adversity, your resilience and strength shine through, embodying the spirit of our union.

On this Labor Day, I want to assure you that your hard work and sacrifices are deeply appreciated. The board of the Police Union N.AP.B. Sint-Maarten, will continue to stands with you, ready to support and advocate for you in every aspect of your career. Your well-being and interests will always remain our top priority.

As we reflect on the significance of Labor Day, let us take pride in the vital role we play in safeguarding our communities and upholding justice and peace and to ensure our borders are safe. Together, we will continue to make a positive impact and uphold the principles that define our profession.

Thank you for your unwavering dedication, courage, and sacrifice. Wishing you a happy and restful Labor Day.

“ It is only through labor and painful effort, by grim energy and resolute courage, that we move on to better things”.

Sincerely,

The board of the N.A.P.B.

