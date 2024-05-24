2023 Income Tax Forms Due in One Week

~ Submit 2023 Income Tax Return Forms by May 31 Deadline ~

The Inspectorate of Taxes would like to remind the general public that the deadline for submitting your 2023 Income Tax Return Form is Friday, May 31, 2024. Submissions must be made at the Tax Administration Office, located in the Vineyard Building, during office hours from Monday to Friday, between 8AM and 2PM.

To access the 2023 Income Tax Return Forms A & B and view the list of required documents, please visit www.tax.sx, under the Documents tab. The forms are also available on the Government of Sint Maarten website and via the online services of the Government at onlineservices.sintmaartengov.org.

Throughout May, seniors/pensioners can receive assistance exclusively at the Tax Administration Office by appointment only. To qualify for assistance, seniors/pensioners must earn a maximum of Naf 15,000.00 per year and should bring all required documents, such as a wage tax card, interest letter, etc., to their appointment. To schedule an appointment, please contact the Tax Administration via email at Taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org or by phone at 542-2143 / 542-5301 / 542-5304 / 542-3839.

Please note that the 2023 Income Tax Return cannot be submitted online or via email. Tax Return Forms must be submitted in person at the front office of the Tax Administration Office. Upon submission, please remember to bring a copy of the form for stamping as a receipt. Requests for extensions must be submitted before the deadline of Friday, May 31, 2024, along with a valid reason. Additionally, spouses are reminded to jointly submit one tax form.

If you have any questions or require further assistance, please email the Sint Maarten Tax Administration at taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org.