Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) Commends People’s Patience Amid Coalition Formation

Philipsburg – The Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) expresses its profound gratitude to the people of St. Maarten for their unwavering patience and understanding throughout the coalition government formation process not withstanding a significant delay in receiving the screening reports.

“In the face of attempts by opposition members to politicize the process, URSM emphasizes the importance of maintaining a focus on the collective well-being of our nation. The politicization of government formation efforts serves only to hinder progress and disrupt the stability essential for effective governance,” URSM board stated.

Moreover, URSM condemns any unfounded criticism directed at the formateur, URSM Leader MP Dr. Luc Mercelina. Such actions demonstrate a lack of responsibility and political maturity, detracting from the constructive dialogue necessary for successful nation building. It is imperative that all stakeholders prioritize the dissemination of accurate, factual information and refrain from exploiting the situation for personal or political gain.

URSM acknowledges Dr. Luc Mercelina’s exemplary dedication and commitment in fulfilling the role of formateur. His timely submission of the final report to the Governor reflects a steadfast commitment to upholding the principles of transparency and accountability in government. URSM anticipates that all aspects of the coalition agreement, inclusive of all nine candidate ministers as proposed in his final report to the Governor will be upheld.

“As St. Maarten prepares for the next phase of governance, URSM reaffirms its commitment to fostering unity, resilience, and progress for the betterment of our nation and its citizens,” URSM board concluded.