Parliament for discussions on the Nature Policy Plan Sint Maarten, and several Parliament related advices and proposals 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on April 17, 2024.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 11.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

Nature policy Plan Sint Maarten 2021-2025 (IS/031/2022-2023 dated September 22, 2023) Advice concerning appointment of 1 st Acting Secretary General of Parliament Proposal amendment to the Function Book of the Secretariat of Parliament Proposal amendment of several articles and addition of several new articles to the Rules of Order for Parliament

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament