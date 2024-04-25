N.V. GEBE takes swift action to contain oil spill at the Power Plant

CAYBAY — On Wednesday, April 24th, 2024, at approximately 10:50 a.m., N.V. GEBE experienced an oil spill at the Power Plant, which, regrettably, led to the release of oil onto parts of the shoreline. The oil spill was an unfortunate event that originated from an overflowing settling tank within the fuel farm; the central point at the Power Plant for the main fuel oil holdings. The excess oil cascaded into the surrounding area and eventually reached select parts of the shoreline via storm drains.

N.V. GEBE’s dedicated team promptly mobilized an emergency response team and successfully contained the spill internally. Additionally, the team swiftly activated the Oil Spill Response Protocol. During this process, the relevant authorities, including The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard (DCCG) and the environmental agency, i.e., The Nature Foundation St. Maarten were immediately alerted to ensure that the situation was handled in a safe and efficient manner.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, N.V. GEBE promptly sought assistance from Sol Antilles N.V. Their invaluable support, combined with the efforts of the teams from the Nature Foundation and N.V. GEBE, significantly bolstered the containment measures, effectively curbing the spread of oil and mitigating its impact on vulnerable ecosystems.

With all hands on deck, the teams worked effectively together to clean up and contain the oil spill in a well-coordinated, collaborative response effort.

N.V. GEBE extends its sincere gratitude to the Nature Foundation St. Maarten, Sol Antilles N.V. and the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard for their swift collaboration and unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship. Their partnership has been instrumental in minimizing the ecological impact of this incident.