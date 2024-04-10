Career exploration tips to be given to participants.

“My Study or Career: My Choice” workshop to be held on April 18, 2024

PHILIPSBURG – The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport is organizing a workshop entitled “My Study or Career: My Choice” on April 18, 2024 at the University of St. Martin from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM.

This free, interactive, workshop is geared at students in their last two years of secondary school or recent graduates. Parents are also welcomed to attend.

The “My Study or Career: My Choice” workshop is aimed at helping persons who are undecided about a college major or what career or occupation they would like to go into. It will cover areas such as choosing a career path, exploring careers, deciding a major or study at a college/university, not overlooking career options and other related aspects.

Students or parents can register in advance by calling SSSD at Tel: 543-1235 or emailing studentsupportservices@sintmaartengov.org.. Participants are urged to be on time for this workshop.