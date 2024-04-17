Investigation Underway into Ill-Treatment Incident at HVB Prison

PRISON, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently investigating a disturbing incident of ill-treatment that occurred at the prison facility located in Point Blanche (HVB). On Monday, [Insert Date], personnel from the Detective Department were alerted to an incident involving the ill-treatment of a prisoner by another inmate.

According to initial reports, the victim sustained slash wounds to several parts of their body during the altercation. Immediate medical attention was administered, and the victim was swiftly transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further treatment.

Upon receiving the complaint from the victim, detectives promptly initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Our investigative team is diligently working to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and piece together the events that led to this distressing occurrence.

The safety and well-being of all individuals within our jurisdiction, including those within correctional facilities, are of paramount importance to the Sint Maarten Police Force. Any acts of violence or mistreatment will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken to ensure accountability and justice.