Investigation into suspected construction scam ongoing 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten OM SXM and Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM are aware of the upcoming auction of the assets of a construction and development company by a local commercial bank.

This auction is related to the company’s outstanding debts. This is a civil matter and not within the scope of OM / KPSM.

The criminal investigation into this case by OM / KPSM is ongoing. Such cases take time and specialized resources. Both entities are working to further this matter.