Investigation continues in Front Street shooting incident

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten OM SXM and the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM are continuing their investigation into a shooting incident that occurred on Front Street in the vicinity of Vissersteeg, June 2, 2023.

A man was shot in the leg in the incident. A suspect was arrested in this case. He was in pretrial detention until recently. This person remains a suspect in this ongoing investigation.

As was done immediately after the shooting incident in June 2023, KPSM and OM SXM urge anyone with information about this shooting to contact KPSM Major Crimes Team on +1 721 542 2222 ext. 208, 223 or 214.