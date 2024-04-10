Grand Raffle to Support Youths of Soualigan Culture

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Youths of Soualigan Culture, under the auspices of the St. Maarten Youth Council Association, is hosting a Fundraising Raffle with proceeds going to the funding of their trip to the UNESCO 5th Annual World Heritage Youth Symposium in Olympia, Greece, from April 17-20, 2024.

The Symposium is a contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals promoting “Education 2030” focused on SDG 4.7 as well as SDG17. It is also supported by the United Nations Regional Information Centre (UNRIC) and the UNESCO Chair in Intercultural Policy for an Active Citizenship and Solidarity – University of Macedonia, Greece.

We are calling for the support of the general public.

Prizes for the raffle are: Breakfast for 4 at the Divi Little Bay Resort, Brunch for 4 at Infinity Restaurant at Oyster Bay Beach Resort, a 2-night stay at Holland House (breakfast included) and many more! Tickets are only $5.00

Draw Date: April 13th 2024

To purchase tickets you can reach out to any member of YouthsofSoualiganCulture, visit the Rupert I Maynard Community Center in St. Peters (next to the basketball court), or contact +17215508971. Thank you for supporting the youth of Soualiga!

