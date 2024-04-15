Continuation Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding  the Ongoing ENNIA situation  

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on April 15, 2024.

The Central Committee meeting which was adjourned on March 18, 2024 will be reconvened on Monday at 14.30 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Detailed outline of the ongoing ENNIA situation, the proposed ENNIA loan mentioned in the media by State Secretary Van Huffelen, the impact to the national budget, and Government’s intentions towards the situation in light of the September 30, 2023, deadline (IS/025/2023-2024 dated September 20, 2023)

This meeting was requested by MP M.D. Gumbs, MP. R.A. Peterson and MP L.N.L. de Weever

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament