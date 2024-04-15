Continuation Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding  the Ongoing ENNIA situation  

640

 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on April 15, 2024.  

The Central Committee meeting which was adjourned on March  18, 2024 will be reconvened on Monday at 14.30 hrs. in the  Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The  Minister of Finance will be in attendance.  

The agenda point is: 

Detailed outline of the ongoing ENNIA situation, the  proposed ENNIA loan mentioned in the media by State  Secretary Van Huffelen, the impact to the national budget,  and Government’s intentions towards the situation in light of  the September 30, 2023, deadline (IS/025/2023-2024 dated  September 20, 2023)

This meeting was requested by MP M.D. Gumbs, MP. R.A.  Peterson and MP L.N.L. de Weever 

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to  attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House  of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.  

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House  in Philipsburg. 

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga  Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1,  the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org,  www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament 

