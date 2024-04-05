Business & Professional Women Concordia SXM attends Leaders’ Summit and the United Nations 68th CSW in New York. 

BPW International Leader’ Summit was a two-day event where leaders and future leaders were gathered from around the world into one space, the Harmonie Club New York, in a fun learning environment where they got to share, exchange ideas, encouraged and sharpened each other in the spirit of sisterhood. This years’ Leadership Summit was held this month, under the banner “Leadership in BPW International “and “International Congress 2024 in St Kitts”, started in high spirits with delegate clubs from around the world, Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and the Caribbean.

The President of Business & Professional Woman Concordia SXM (BPWC), Catherine Magdeleine and the Vice President Public Relations and Marketing, Luciana Gomes attended the Leaders’ Summit. The first session commenced on the 8thMarch 2024, where they discussed taking BPW to the next level in terms of successful leadership, succession planning, and the future of BPW in the digital age. The session culminated with the Claire Fulcher Reception Dinner which was named in honor of Dr Claire Fulcher who served as the BPW Interternational permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) in New York for almost 30 years. The second session was on the 9th March 2024 which was dedicated to the presentation of various projects that are being worked on by the different federations and clubs of BPW International in order to advance the economic and social status of women and girls around the world, the promotion of the International Congress which will be held in St Kitts on the 17th to 21st November 2024 and the upcoming projects with the UN and the annual Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

BPW International organizes each year parallel events to the United Nations Congress on the Status of Women (CSW), which is the largest annual gathering on gender equality, women, and girl’s empowerment, was held on the 11th to 22nd March 2024, under the theme “Accelerating the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening institutions and financing with a gender perspective”. President Catherine Magdeleine and Vice President Luciana Gomes were very pleased to represent BPWC and participate in the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68) at the UN headquarters in New York. During this event non-governmental organizations (NGOs), governmental representatives and experts from around the world discussed various actions and investments that can influence laws and policies to end women’s poverty and advance gender equality.

Business and Professional Women Concordia SXM (BPWC) is an affiliate club of the International Federation of Business and Professional Women (BPWI) is an influential international network of business and professional women from 115 countries in 5 continents with consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). BPW International develops the professional, leadership and business potential of women on all levels through mentoring, networking, skill building, and economic empowerment programs and projects around the world.