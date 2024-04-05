BES Police report

Collision Fortbay Road SABA

During the overnight hours on Monday, April 1st, a one-sided scooter collision occurred on Fortbay Road on Saba. Due to reasons still unknown, the driver and two passengers (including a minor) fell off the scooter, and were injured as a result. They were taken with a personal car to the hospital for medical treatment. Later that same day, two of the three victims had to be flown to St. Maarten for further medical treatment.

Theft of Cross bike ST. EUSTATIUS

On Sunday, March 31th, a theft of a red and white colored Cross bike of the Honda brand, type CRF 450 cc, was reported. The motorcycle was parked on the porch of a residence on Weg naar Jeems on St. Eustatius. Between 2:55 AM and 3:50 AM on Sunday, March 31th, unknown persons took the motorcycle. The case is under investigation.

Traffic check SABA

During the morning hours of Monday, March 25th, several vehicles were stopped for a traffic check on Lambert Hassell Road on Saba. During the check, 53 vehicles were checked with 8 fines issued.

These were as follows:

5x for driving without paid road tax;

2x for driving without wearing a seat belt;

1x for driving without a valid driver’s license.

KPCN would like to remind everyone to have the necessary documents in order. Adhering to the rules of the traffic ordinance is strongly recommended. This also contributes to safe traffic on the island.