Arrest Made in Connection with Armed Robberies in St. Maarten

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Sint Maarten Police Force, in collaboration with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, has successfully apprehended a suspect believed to be involved in a series of violent armed robberies plaguing our community. On the early morning of Wednesday, April 17th, 2024, detectives executed an arrest in the St. Peters area, leading to the capture of the suspect identified with initials D.M.K.K.

This individual has been under suspicion for multiple armed robberies across the island. Through meticulous investigation, law enforcement officers identified the suspect’s involvement in these criminal activities. At approximately 5:00 AM on Wednesday, officers conducted the arrest at the suspect’s residence. D.M.K.K. was promptly taken into custody and transported to the police station for further interrogation.

Subsequent to the arrest, a thorough house search was conducted, resulting in the seizure of a firearm and other items believed to be linked to the robberies. The diligent efforts of our investigative team have yielded significant progress in this case; however, the investigation remains ongoing.

The Sint Maarten Police Force emphasizes a zero-tolerance policy towards gun violence in our community. We remind the public that possession of firearms is illegal and will result in arrest and prosecution. We are committed to maintaining the safety and security of our citizens, and such criminal behavior will not be tolerated.

We urge the community to remain vigilant and cooperative with law enforcement authorities. If you have any information regarding criminal activities or the illegal possession of firearms, please come forward and assist us in our efforts to combat crime and ensure a safer Sint Maarten for all.

SUR detectives urge anyone with information about these or any other robberies to contact KPSM on +1721 542 2222 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300.

You can also leave a private message via the Facebook page: Police Force of Sint Maarten –Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.