Traffic Accident on Sucker Garden Road

On Monday, March 11th, 2024, at approximately 3:00 PM, Central Dispatch received several calls regarding a traffic accident on the Sucker Garden Road. The incident resulted in the blockage of the road, causing significant traffic congestion in the area. Promptly responding to the calls, several police patrols and members of the Traffic Department were dispatched to the scene to address the situation.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a three-vehicle collision involving two small white trucks and a personal vehicle. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver of one of the white trucks experienced a brake failure, leading to a collision with the truck ahead. Subsequently, the second truck collided with a gray SUV due to the impact.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the accident. However, the collision caused considerable disruption to traffic flow in the vicinity.

The Traffic Department is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine any contributing factors and ensure accountability.

We remind all motorists to exercise caution and maintain vigilance while on the roads, adhering to all traffic regulations and ensuring the proper maintenance of their vehicles to prevent similar incidents from occurring.