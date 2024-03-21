Steve Mix Memorial Golf Tournament 2024

MULLET BAY — The St. Maarten Golf Association hosted the event in memory of Steve Mix, an avid golfer.

Steve was also a past president of the SMGA. As such the passing of a great person and asset to St. Maarten golf.

Mullet Bay was the venue for a competitive show down between the teams on Saturday March 16th, 2024. This event drew 12 teams of 3 golfers to the course.

Paul Soons, Jacob Streefkerk and Lionel Linturn took top honors during the annual three person’s team scramble. The winning score was 70 gross which came to a 61 net score.

Eager to win and motivated to do well, the team of James Park and junior golfers Arhan Baharani and Amir Baharani came in second with a gross score of 69 and a net score of 63.

Third place was won by the team comprised of Lee Hallam, Scott Sitra and Tony Burn, 68 gross and 64 net.

Following the tournament the prize giving ceremony took place and lunch was served.

For more information about the SMGA, please contact the Pro Shop at the Mullet Bay Golf Course or check our Facebook page for the latest updates: https://www.facebook.com/St.MaartenGolfAssociation