St. Maarten Youth Council Association SMOYA AWARDS Ceremony

The St. Maarten Youth Council Association is excited to announce that the Sint Maarten Outstanding Youth Awards (SMOYA) Ceremony will be held on Saturday March 23rd at 7:00 pm at the Rupert I Maynard Youth Community Center in St. Peters.

21 nominees will be vying for top honours in eight categories: Academics, Sports, Environment, Community, Scientific/Technological Development, Personal Improvement, Culture and Music.

If you would like to purchase a ticket for the ceremony, you can purchase the tickets at the Rupert I Maynard Youth Community Center in St. Peters.