Sint Maarten Police Force Takes Measures for Carnival Jump-up Safety

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) announces measures aimed at ensuring the safety and security of all participants and attendees during the Carnival festivities.

Following careful coordination with the Prosecutors Office, it has been decided that individuals wearing masks during Jump-up events will be issued warnings to remove them. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a fine of $150 dollars. This measure is implemented to mitigate potential risks and enhance public safety during the carnival celebrations.

In light of the safety concerns arising from previous Jump-up events, it has been strategically determined that the “Fitness Jump-up” scheduled for Friday, March 22nd, 2024, will not proceed along Front Street. This decision is aimed at minimizing the dangers posed to revelers and bystanders, ensuring a safer environment for all participants.

Furthermore, the Sint Maarten Police Force emphasizes that several press releases have been issued regarding safety measures to prevent situations similar to those witnessed during the Causeway Jump-up. These communications serve as reminders to the public to prioritize safety and adhere to guidelines set forth by law enforcement authorities.

The Sint Maarten Police Force urges all carnival-goers to cooperate with law enforcement authorities and adhere to safety guidelines throughout the festivities.