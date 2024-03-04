Sint Maarten Police Force Addresses Concerns Amidst Circulated Social Media Video

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is aware of a recent video circulating on social media platforms depicting a female, likely from one of the neighboring islands, making violent and threatening statements concerning her family’s safety allegedly due to incidents involving school fights here on Sint Maarten.

The KPSM acknowledges the frustration and concern surrounding the ongoing issue of school fights within our community. We understand the gravity of the situation and the impact it has on individuals and families. Together with our partners including the Public Prosecution office and other stakeholders, we are engaged in efforts to address and mitigate this problem.

It is crucial to emphasize that threats and violence are not acceptable means to resolve conflicts or address grievances. KPSM unequivocally condemns the statements made by the individual in the circulated video. Such behavior only exacerbates the existing challenges we face as a community.

The police are investigating the incidents related to school fights. Additionally, we are in contact with both local and regional partners to address the concerns raised by the individual in the video.

We urge members of the community to refrain from resorting to violence or making threats, and instead, to cooperate with the authorities to address issues through legal and constructive channels. The safety and well-being of all residents and visitors of Sint Maarten remain our top priority.