Serious Hit-and-Run Incident on February 29, 2024

Cole Bay, St. Maarten – The Traffic Department of the St. Maarten Police Force is actively investigating a serious hit-and-run incident that occurred on February 29th, 2024, at approximately 22:45 local time. At the mentioned time, Police Central Dispatch received multiple distress calls reporting a female victim lying in the middle of the road at the Crossing of Welfare Road and Welfare Drive in Cole Bay. According to witnesses, the victim was allegedly struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene immediately after the incident.

In response to the calls, several police patrols and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, officers and ambulance personnel found a female victim lying on the ground with noticeable injuries. The victim was provided with immediate first aid by the ambulance crew and swiftly transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) in critical condition.

The Police and Traffic Department cordoned off the area and commenced their investigation into the incident. Despite efforts, there were no eyewitnesses to the accident. Officers conducted an extensive area search and reviewed surveillance footage to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the incident, albeit with limited success.

Further medical examination revealed that the victim suffered bruises to her face and upper body and also internal organ bleeding and had to underwent emergency surgery. She is currently in critical but stable condition at the SMMC.

The St. Maarten Police Force is urging anyone with information regarding the accident or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. Information can be provided to the Traffic Department directly or via email at traffic@policesxm.sx. Any information, no matter how small, could prove crucial in bringing the perpetrator to justice and ensuring the safety of our community. The personnel of the traffic department can be reached by

telephone number 542 22 22, with extensions 241/239.

The Police Force of St. Maarten appreciates the cooperation and support of the public in this matter and remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors.