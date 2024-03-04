Officers Apprehend four (4) suspects who may be involved in several incidents in Simpson-bay.

In the early hours of March 3rd, 2024, at approximately 02:30 AM, three male victims reported to the Philipsburg Police Station, reporting a shooting incident. They recounted being fired upon while on Welfare Road, providing details that the suspects were driving a white KIA Picanto, though the license plate remained unidentified.

Responding to the incident, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) deployed several patrols to the vicinity where the shooting should have happened. An investigation was initiated in the area in connection with the shooting.

Witnesses soon came forward, disclosing that a group of young men were engaged in car break-ins near a prominent restaurant at the intersection of Welfare Road and The Corner Road. These witnesses indicated that it was a group of about four (4) young men driving a white car who were breaking into the cars in the area. The suspects’ mode of transportation was given as a white KIA Picanto with a French license plate. Armed with this information, patrols were redirected to conduct thorough searches of the surrounding areas, including Cole Bay and Simpson Bay.

At about 03:50 AM, patrol officers spotted a white KIA Picanto matching the description provided, driving on the Welfare Road near The Movies. Upon closer inspection, officers observed four young males within the vehicle. Ther were stopped and controlled by the patrols.

A search of the car ensued, revealing incriminating evidence, including items commonly used to break car windows and a revolver containing one spent casing. All four individuals—identified as J.J., J.J.L., E.F. (minor), and P.R.—were promptly apprehended and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station for further interrogation and processing.

The suspects are currently detained at the Philipsburg Police Station, where they will remain pending ongoing investigations into their involvement in this shooting incident and any related criminal activities.

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) urges anyone with additional information regarding this incident or related criminal activities to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

Police can be reached at +1 721- 542 22 22 or the anonymous tip line.

on 9300 (free of charge). You can also leave a Private Message via our Facebook page.

