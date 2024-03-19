Island Gems donate French history and geography textbooks to Lycée polyvalent

CONCORDIA — Island Gems Charity Foundation continued its cross border philanthropy with a donation of textbooks covering the French language, history and geography to the Lycée Polyvalent Daniella Jeffry in Concordia. All books are in the French language and cover several levels offered at the school.

The books will help to fill the gaps in the classrooms as well as in the school’s library. The availability of the books will ensure students always have ready access to these learning materials for the related classes.

Island Gems co-presidents Alita Singh and Anne Karine Fleming said the Island Gems is happy to be part of yet another project that fills an educational need. “We have to take care of our island’s young people. Their education is important for their growth and future. This education, be it vocational, academic or a combination of both, has an impact on the entire community.

Visiting the school to make a formal presentation of the books to French Social Studies teacher Laurence Vallette and assistant library manager Ginette Carty were Singh and Fleming together with fellow Gems Jody Rosen and Olga Gumbs.

Island Gems is the only charity that supports projects on both sides of the island. The all-woman group has been in existence for close to half a century and for all that time the focus has been on filling gaps in the community especially in the areas of education, the arts, senior care, and environment among others.

The funds for this and other Island Gems projects are raised at the charity’s annual fundraising costume gala. This year’s gala, themed “A night at the museum” will be held on April 13 at the famed Emilio’s restaurant.