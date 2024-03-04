Incident Involving Minor in Possession of Suspected Firearm

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is busy investigating an incident involving a minor in possession of a suspected firearm. On Wednesday, February 28th, 2024, a student attending one of the high schools in the South Reward area was recorded with what appeared to be a firearm in his possession. The video footage also captured the student flaunting the firearm to fellow students in close proximity to the school premises.

Upon receiving and evaluating the video evidence, and following consultation with the Prosecutor’s Office, it was determined imperative to apprehend the individual involved. With the assistance of community officers of that area together with detectives, information was swiftly gathered to identify the student, who was notably wearing a school uniform at the time of the incident.

The identified student, approximately 16 years old, was located and subsequently arrested by the police on Thursday, February 29th, 2024. He is currently being held at the police station pending further investigation into the matter.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten strongly urges parents to seize this opportunity to engage in conversations with their children regarding the perils associated with firearms, drugs, and involvement in school fights. Such dialogues are vital in fostering awareness and understanding among youth about the potentially devastating consequences of these actions.

The safety and well-being of our community, particularly our youth, remain paramount priorities for the Police Force of Sint Maarten. KPSM is committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all residents, and we will continue to work to address these situations.

We encourage anyone with additional information relevant to this case or any other suspicious activities to come forward and assist the police. robberies to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 54222 22 or the anonymous tip line on 9300