Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the draft National Ordinance Country Budget for 2024. 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on March 19, 2024.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 10.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Council of Ministers will be present.

The agenda point is:

Ontwerplandsverordening tot vaststelling van de Begroting van het land Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2024 (Landsverordening begroting 2024) (Zittingsjaar 2023-2024-175) (IS/487/2023-2024 dated March 7, 2024)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament