Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the composition of the Permanent & Ad hoc Committees of Parliament & Committees of the Latin American Parliament

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on March 4, 2024.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 14.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

Advice regarding the installation and composition of the Permanent and Ad hoc Committees of Parliament Advice regarding the installation and composition of the Committees of the Latin American Parliament (Parlatino)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament