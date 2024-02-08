Ten year sentence for car wash killing

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Court of First Instance has handed down a ten-year sentence to a man found guilty of the August 2022 fatal shooting outside of a Simpson Bay Car Wash.

Sentenced for murder is DAR (34). The Prosecutor’s Office had demanded a nine-year sentence, however, the Court found the case facts and the magnitude of the crime to warrant an even higher punishment. This led to an additional year being added to the sentence.

The Court rejected the now convicted man’s claim of self-defense in the shooting that took the life of A.A. The shooting resulted from an altercation between the two men.