Robbery at Supermarket located on L. B. Scott road

On February 07th approximately 9:40 pm the Police dispatch received a distress call regarding a robbery in progress at a supermarket located on L. B. Scott Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement officers were briefed by the store owner, who reported that two armed individuals had entered the establishment, brandishing firearms and demanding cash. During the course of the robbery, the store owner was assaulted with a firearm.

Regrettably, the perpetrators were able to abscond with an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene. They both fled in the direction of the St. Peters area.

The Forensic and Detective Department were at crime scene conducting their investigation gathering evidence and pursuing possible leads.

The KPSM urges anyone to come forward with any information related to this robbery.

Your assistance could be crucial in apprehending the individuals responsible for this heinous act.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Police Department immediately at 5422222 or our hotline at 9300.