Police of Sint Maarten Conducts Weekend Action and Controls, Collaborates with French Police for Future Operations

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Over the weekend, officers of the KPSM (Korps Politie Sint-Maarten) were actively engaged in guiding new officers through the practical aspects of policing. As part of their training, these young officers, under the guidance of their leaders, conducted a series of controls in the Cole Bay and Causeway Bridge areas.

During these controls, several vehicles were stopped and inspected for technical issues and legal documentation compliance.

In the early hours of February 19th, 2024, the Dispatch received a report of suspicious activity involving two individuals attempting to break into a vehicle on University Drive. Without delay, a team of officers was dispatched to the location to investigate.

Following a thorough search of the area, officers apprehended two male suspects identified as A.A.A. and J.F.E. who were in the process of breaking into a small white car at the specified location.

The suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Police Station in Philipsburg, where they are currently being held for questioning.

Additionally, the KPSM announces its collaboration with the French Police for upcoming operations. Joint efforts will be made in the coming days to ensure the safety and security of the communities on both sides of the island.

The KPSM remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community through proactive policing measures and prompt response to incidents. We encourage the public to continue reporting any suspicious activities.