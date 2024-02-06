Officers intervene in brawl on Sint Eustatius

During the nightly hours of today, Sunday February 3rd, a fight broke out between a number of people in an establishment on St. Eustatius. Two KPCN officers who were there in their free time tried to stop the fight but were attacked. As a result, the officers had to use physical force to defend themselves.

One of the suspects then pulled out a stabbing weapon and tried to stab one of the officers. The officer ran backwards to create distance between him and the suspect after the suspect tried to stab him with the knife in his hand. The suspect again approached the officer with the knife, after which the officer verbally threatened to use his firearm. The officer who threatened to use the firearm did not have a firearm with him. The other officer who was also involved was armed but had not drawn his firearm at any time.

In an effort to protect those present and maintain public order, these officers acted in their free time. The police expose themselves to danger 24/7 to protect and serve the community of the Caribbean Netherlands.

The Dutch Caribbean Police Force urges the public to comply with laws and regulations, treat each other with respect and obey the enforcement of the law. Collaboration to promote mutual trust between the police and the community will ensure safe and livable communities for all residents of the Caribbean Netherlands.