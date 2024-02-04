KPSM investigating possible case of Kidnapping

On the night of February 3rd, 2024, at approximately 11:00 pm, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) received several calls reporting a suspected kidnapping of a female at the parking lot of Port de Plaisance. The victim, an employee of a local establishment, was allegedly abducted by individuals driving a white Hyundai Accent, with a provided license plate number.

In response to the urgent situation, multiple officers were dispatched to the scene and initiated a search for the mentioned vehicle. During the early morning hours, the victim arrived at the police station, detailing the events surrounding her abduction. It was revealed that the victim and one of the perpetrators were acquainted, suggesting a disturbing history of mistreatment.

Further developments emerged around 8:00 am on February 4th, 2024, when the police received information indicating the presence of the suspect vehicle near a hotel in the Cay Hill area. Subsequent investigations led to the identification of suspects J.R.A and I.M.W, who were located in one of the hotel rooms.

With the permission of the prosecutor, a search was conducted in the room, resulting in the arrest of both suspects. They are currently being held at the Philipsburg police station pending further investigation. The vehicle used in this incident was also confiscated and brought to the police station.

The Sint Maarten Police Force urges anyone with additional information pertaining to this case to come forward. Please contact the police at 5422222 or, you can always contact the anonymous Tip line at 9300 to provide any relevant details that may aid in the ongoing investigation.

The Sint Maarten Police Force appreciates the cooperation of the community and remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents.