Fireworks Display to Mark Largest Cruise Ship in the World Icon of the Seas Inaugural Call

PORT ST. MAARTEN – Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) announces that there will be a fireworks display to mark the inaugural call of Royal Caribbean International’s (RCI) largest cruise ship in the world Icon of the Seas port call on Tuesday, February 13.

Icon of the Seas is scheduled to arrive at 6:30 am on Tuesday and depart at 7:00 pm. The fireworks display will take place near the departure time of the vessel giving the passengers and crew an iconic send-off.

The partnership between RCI and PSG demonstrates with the inaugural call of Icon that cruise opportunities continue to grow for the destination in 2024 with this visit being one of the highlights of more to come throughout the year.

One of the highlights of the inaugural call will be the traditional plaque exchange in the presence of government officials, RCI executives, PSG officials, and other invited guests and stakeholders who will be present for the occasion.

The cruise ship Celebrity Apex, the second ship in the revolutionary Edge series, will also be in port on Tuesday for the inaugural call of Icon. Celebrity Cruises is one of five cruise brands owned by global cruise company Royal Caribbean International (RCI).

RCI has been delivering innovation at sea since its launch in 1969. Each successive class of ships is a record-breaking architectural marvel that revolutionizes vacations with the latest technology.

Today, the cruise line continues to dial up the guest experience for adventurous travelers, offering bold onboard thrills, spectacular dining options, breath-taking entertainment, and world-class accommodations. All while sailing exciting itineraries to 270+ destinations in 60+ countries on six continents.

The Icon of the Seas has been described as the first-of-its-kind combination of every vacation that features an all-encompassing lineup of firsts and next-level favorites for every kind of family and vacationer. The iconic vessel can carry 5,610 guests at double occupancy and 2,350 crew.

Icon of the Seas is 250,800 gross tons and is 1,198 feet long. The vessel made its official debut on January 27 out of Miami. It offers seven-night vacations to the Caribbean.

The Icon vessel is bigger than the Oasis class vessels.