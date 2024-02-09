Driver escapes uninjured after vehicle accident on Belair road

At approximately 1:45 AM on February 7, 2024, a driver narrowly escaped injury after their vehicle veered off Belair Road near one of the local schools. The incident occurred due to maneuvering from another vehicle, causing the driver to lose control and end up in a ditch.

Fortunately, the driver emerged from the accident unharmed. However, this incident serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of safe driving practices.

“This serves as yet another reminder of the critical need to avoid driving at excessive speeds. By maintaining a safe and controlled speed, drivers can significantly reduce the risk of accidents and ensure they have the ability to maneuver their vehicles safely in unexpected situations.”

KPSM urges all drivers to exercise caution on the roads, adhere to speed limits, and remain vigilant at all times to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.